Newswise — Laura Lindberg, PhD, will be joining the Rutgers School of Public Health as a professor in the Department of Urban-Global Public Health.

Lindberg, a social demographer, joins Rutgers after a distinguished and impactful career as a principal research scientist at the Guttmacher Institute. Lindberg has focused her research on addressing systematic and longstanding disparities in sexual and reproductive health and rights in the U.S. Her policy-focused research is wide-ranging, addressing key sexual and reproductive health issues including abortion, adolescent sexual behavior, sex education, pregnancy intentions, contraceptive use, and family planning.

Lindberg’s current research includes improving the measurement of abortion in U.S. surveys and use of telehealth for contraceptive services. Lindberg also recently spearheaded a national survey to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women’s fertility preferences and access to sexual reproductive health care.

Lindberg has authored or co-authored more than 100 peer-reviewed articles, monographs, reports, and book chapters, with nearly 10,000 citations. She has published in top-ranking public health, medicine, demography, and sociology journals, including the American Journal of Public Health, Demography, JAMA: Pediatrics, Journal of Adolescent Health, Studies in Family Planning, Journal of Marriage and the Family, and Science. Lindberg’s work has been widely featured in the media and she is frequently sought out as an expert by leading journalists.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Lindberg,” says Perry N. Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health. “At a time when we are faced with numerous efforts to enact restrictive sexual and reproductive health policies, it is imperative to ensure that scientifically sound research continues to be undertaken and amplified for policy makers and the public. It is also vitally important to educate and mentor the next generation of public health scholars and practitioners with regard to sexual and reproductive public health. Dr. Lindberg’s addition to the School will ensure that we conduct critically important research in these domains along the three pillars of our School - research, education, and community engagement - informed by the tenants of social justice and health equity.”

“Dr. Lindberg is a widely recognized leader in sexual and reproductive health research who demonstrates the essential role that rigorous scholarship plays in driving public policy and programmatic approaches,” adds Leslie M. Kantor, chair of the Department of Urban-Global Public Health. “As a longtime collaborator of Dr. Lindberg’s, I am excited that she is now bringing her tremendous intelligence and commitment to advancing reproductive health to Rutgers.”

“I am excited to join the Department of Urban-Global Health at the Rutgers School of Public Health,” says Lindberg. “As a lifelong New Jersey resident, I value the opportunity to contribute to the university's public health and education mission and to contribute to the strong research in sexual and reproductive health that is growing at the School.”

Lindberg earned her bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and her Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy degrees in sociology from the University of Michigan.

