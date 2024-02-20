Newswise — University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) Dean Mark T. Gladwin, MD, along with UMSOM Board of Visitors Chair Cynthia Egan, announced today that Troy LeMaile-Stovall, MS, MBA, an award-winning technology investment, higher education, and management consulting executive, has been appointed to the School's Board of Visitors.

LeMaile-Stovall is the CEO of TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies dedicated to empowering a diverse and inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem throughout the state.

“It is an honor to join such a talented group of leaders and support the School of Medicine in its work to drive innovation in research, medical education, and patient care,” said LeMaile-Stovall. “I look forward to helping Dean Gladwin and this institution in continuing to make waves and grow the Maryland Biotech Corridor.”

An entrepreneur at heart, LeMaile-Stovall’s leadership at TEDCO has helped the organization reach more than $2.7 billion in economic impact through innovative programs, translational research opportunities, and uplifting technology and life sciences start-up companies.

Prior to joining TEDCO in 2020, he led strategic operations for several academic institutions and organizations. His previous appointments include serving as the Chief Operating Officer at the University District of Columbia, Interim President of Zenith Education Group, Principal at Butler Snow Advisory Services, Executive Vice President and COO of Howard University, as well as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Jackson State University, where he was awarded the Thurgood Marshall HBCU CFO of the Year award.

“Troy’s close involvement in the development of Maryland’s tech hub and his leadership background in education will advance our efforts on every level,” said Dr. Gladwin, who is the John Z. and Akiko K. Bowers Distinguished Professor and Dean of UMSOM, and Vice President for Medical Affairs at University of Maryland, Baltimore. “In addition, both Troy and I have a lifelong commitment to improving the health and well-being of patients with sickle cell disease. I very much look forward to partnering with Troy to improve care for all of our patients and their families with sickle cell disease.”

LeMaile-Stovall’s impact in Maryland has earned him widespread recognition and awards. Most recently, he was named a 2023 “Power 10” awardee by the Baltimore Business Journal for his achievements and commitment to the community, inducted into the Baltimore Dealmakers Hall of Fame, named a “Tech Titan” for the second year in a row by the Washingtonian, and, in 2022, was named the “Most Admired CEO” by The Daily Record.

“Troy is widely celebrated and recognized in the community as a transformative leader,” said UMSOM Board of Visitors Chair Cynthia Eagan. “We are incredibly fortunate to have him and look forward to leveraging his expertise to achieve our mission at the School of Medicine.”

LeMaile-Stovall’s educational background includes an MBA from Harvard University, M.S. in Computer Science from Stanford University, and B.S. in Engineering from Southern Methodist University. He is also a triathlete and USA swimming certified chief judge official.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

About the University of Maryland School of Medicine

Now in its third century, the University of Maryland School of Medicine was chartered in 1807 as the first public medical school in the United States. It continues today as one of the fastest growing, top-tier biomedical research enterprises in the world -- with 46 academic departments, centers, institutes, and programs, and a faculty of more than 3,000 physicians, scientists, and allied health professionals, including members of the National Academy of Medicine and the National Academy of Sciences, and a distinguished two-time winner of the Albert E. Lasker Award in Medical Research. With an operating budget of more than $1.2 billion, the School of Medicine works closely in partnership with the University of Maryland Medical Center and Medical System to provide research-intensive, academic, and clinically based care for nearly 2 million patients each year. The School of Medicine has more than $500 million in extramural funding, with most of its academic departments highly ranked among all medical schools in the nation in research funding. As one of the seven professional schools that make up the University of Maryland, Baltimore campus, the School of Medicine has a total population of nearly 9,000 faculty and staff, including 2,500 students, trainees, residents, and fellows. The School of Medicine, which ranks as the 8th highest among public medical schools in research productivity (according to the Association of American Medical Colleges profile) is an innovator in translational medicine, with 606 active patents and 52 start-up companies. In the latest U.S. News & World Report ranking of the Best Medical Schools, published in 2023, the UM School of Medicine is ranked #10 among the 92 public medical schools in the U.S., and in the top 16 percent (#32) of all 192 public and private U.S. medical schools. The School of Medicine works locally, nationally, and globally, with research and treatment facilities in 36 countries around the world. Visit medschool.umaryland.edu