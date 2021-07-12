Newswise — The Rutgers School of Public Health is excited to announce that Liangyuan Hu, PhD, has joined the Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology.

Hu received her doctorate in biostatistics from Brown University and a Master of Science degree in statistics from the University of Alberta. Hu’s research broadly focuses on statistical methods for casual inference, sensitivity analysis, missing data, and machine learning, with applications in many chronic diseases.

Hu’s research initiatives have led to the innovation of statistical techniques to draw conclusions about the casual effect of complex time-varying treatment on censored survival outcomes using electronic health records data. This research has provided an apparatus to analyze complex health data and gain insights into the effect of longitudinal treatments.

Hu’s current work focuses on the development of Bayesian machine learning based approaches that estimate the effectiveness of treatments with complex patterns, and the development of variable selection methods in the presence of missing data. Through the creation of open-source software packages, Hu has made these methods accessible to all.

“The School enthusiastically welcomes Dr. Hu,” said Perry N. Halkitis, PhD, MS, MPH, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health. “Dr. Hu’s research in casual inference aligns with the School’s mission and core values, as she strives to devise innovative technological healthcare solutions for all people and populations.”

“I am excited for Dr. Hu to join the Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology,” says Jason Roy, PhD, chair of the Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology. “She has made important methodological advances at the intersection of machine learning and causal inference. Importantly, she uses these advanced statistical tools to address important public health problems such as neighborhood effects on health. She will have a big impact at the school as a scholar, teacher, and mentor.”

“I am thrilled to join Rutgers,” Hu shares. “I very much look forward to being a part of the Rutgers School of Public Health family, and to working with colleagues and students.”

Hu joins the Rutgers School of Public Health from Mount Sinai School of Medicine where she was an assistant professor of biostatistics in the Department of Population Health Science and Policy.

