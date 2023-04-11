Newswise — BEACHWOOD, Ohio–Lindsey Colangelo, MSN, RN, has been named Chief Nursing Officer of University Hospitals (UH) Ahuja Medical Center, following an extensive national search, with more than 100 candidates. Colangelo will begin her new appointment on April 23, 2023.

“Lindsey is an influential nurse with a transformational leadership style,” said Ashley Carlucci, MSN, MHA, RN, CEN, Chief Nursing Officer, UH East & West Markets. “She is well-known for engaging employees and fostering strong relationships with colleagues, and we’re confident that her robust leadership experience will help us continue to advance our mission, vision and values throughout the health system.”

Colangelo has been a nurse for 11 years and in a nursing leadership role since 2016. She has been in multiple leadership roles at UH Ahuja Medical Center, as an Assistant Nurse Manager in Med/Surg, Nurse Manager of the Emergency Department, and Nursing Operations Manager.

In her most recent role as Community Director of the Center for Emergency Medicine, Colangelo supported UH’s 12 community Emergency Departments and helped to improve employee engagement and satisfaction throughout the Emergency Departments by developing recognition awards and orientation programs. She is continually focused on driving change through care redesign and improvement outcomes, and recently presented at the Next Generation Patient Experience Conference on the value of technology in improving nursing workflow and patient experience.

“We are pleased to have found that the best candidate for our new Chief Nursing Officer was already a member of the UH family,” said Percival Kane Jr., MHA, Chief Operating Officer, UH Ahuja Medical Center. “Lindsey’s expertise in clinical operations, change management, innovation and process improvement will help us advance into the major next chapter of the hospital with our Phase 2 expansion project opening in June. Our leadership team looks forward to having her rejoin us at UH Ahuja.”

Colangelo was honored with the Faces of Care outstanding nurse award from the Greater Cleveland Nurses Association in 2019 and UH’s Clinical Nurse Excellence Award in 2013. She earned her BSN from University of Akron and her MSN from Chamberlain University. She lives in Aurora with her husband and family.

