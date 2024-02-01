Media Register to Attend

What: Political Science experts from Furman University will speak and answer questions from the media on the Presidential Primaries and South Carolina politics.

Who: Danielle Vinson, Ph.D. and Brent Nelsen, Ph.D.

When: February 14, 2024, 11:00AM - 12:00PM ET

Where: Newswise Live Zoom Room (address will be included in follow-up email)

Details:

Danielle Vinson, Ph.D., and Brent Nelsen, Ph.D., are arguably the most knowledgeable political scientists in the country about former Gov. Haley and the people of South Carolina. They also understand the national landscape and can answer questions, such as:

What in Haley’s career suggested she would have gotten this far?

Is her strategy sound? How does she answer Trump’s criticisms?

How does she get around abortion?

How long will she stay in the fight?

Can DeSantis beat Haley in South Carolina?

Would she consider being Trump’s VP?

Why doesn’t South Carolina’s political establishment support Haley?

