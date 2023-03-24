Newswise — WASHINGTON, March 24, 2023 – AIP is pleased to announce physicist Valerie Browning as the newest member of the Institute’s Board of Directors. Her appointment is effective March 24. Browning is the Vice President for Research and Technology in the Corporate Technology Office at Lockheed Martin, where she leads transformational research and design projects that bring together industry, academia, and government organizations.

“As an AIP Board Member, my goals include being a vocal and active supporter for the role that science can and must play for global security,” said Browning. “This includes advocating for resources to support a robust, diverse, equitable, and inclusive community of physical science researchers and informing and shaping public policies that value and leverage contributions from the physical sciences toward the betterment of humanity.”

Browning earned a doctorate in physics from the Catholic University of America, a Master of Science in physics from the University of Maryland, and a Bachelor of Science in physics from Virginia Tech.

Before joining Lockheed Martin, Browning served as the Acting Director of Defense Research & Engineering for Research & Technology and Director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Defense Sciences Office. She was also the Chief Technology Officer for HELM System Solutions Inc., a woman-owned, small research and development business, and a research physicist at the Naval Research Laboratory.

“We are delighted to have Valerie join AIP’s Board of Directors for a three-year term,” said AIP CEO Michael Moloney. “Her leadership in industry and within the Department of Defense and DARPA will bring a valuable perspective to our team and diversify our discussions in important ways.”

AIP’s Board of Directors provides active strategic leadership of the institute to ensure it keeps pace with the fast-changing needs of the global science community. It comprises the Chair, AIP CEO, Corporate Secretary, one Director from each Member Society, and up to four at-large Director positions — one of which Browning will fill.

“The mission and strategy of AIP, which includes advancing and promoting the physical sciences with a unifying voice of strength from diversity, aligns well with issues that I care deeply about,” said Browning. “Our world faces many challenges and threats, and we need a healthy and diverse innovation ecosystem to ensure a better world for future generations.

“I am very honored to be appointed a Director on the AIP Board and am looking forward to meeting the other members of the Board and working with them in support of the AIP mission and strategic goals.”

