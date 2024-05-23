Newswise — A bill that would reclassify two abortion drugs as controlled and dangerous substances could soon be signed into law by Louisisana’s governor.

A first-of-its-kind bill was approved by Louisiana Lawmakers Thursday. The bill would reclassify mifepristone and misoprostol.

Louisiana currently has a near-total abortion ban in place.

Law

Sonia Suter is a professor of law at the George Washington University Law School and founding director of the Health Law Initiative. She is an expert on issues at the intersection of law, medicine, and bioethics, with a particular focus on reproductive rights.

Public Health

Sara Rosenbaum, is the Emeritus Professor of Health Policy and Management, and previously served as founding Chair of the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health Department of Health Policy. She is a nationally recognized expert on health care access for vulnerable populations. She most recently worked on an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to protect health and uphold the Emergency Treatment and Labor Act.

Julia Strasser, is the executive director of the Jacobs Institute of Women's Health and an assistant research professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is an expert on reproductive health care and access to essential care including abortion.

Amita N. Vyas, is an associate professor at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health and Director for the MPH Maternal and Child Health program and the Center of Excellence in Maternal and Child Health.