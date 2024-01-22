MAYWOOD, IL - Gopal Gupta, MD, a urologic oncologist at Loyola Medicine, is available today to discuss the metastatic prostate cancer diagnosis of Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg. The 64-year-old Cubs legend has already begun treatment and asked the Cubs fans, Chicagoans and others for thoughts and prayers. While our providers are not involved with Mr. Sandberg's treatment, they can provide insight into the latest advancements in treating prostate cancer, as well as the importance of early detection.



Loyola Medicine is nationally recognized for its expert team of specially trained cancer doctors who come from a wide variety of clinical specialties. These multidisciplinary specialists provide the expertise, translational research experience and compassionate care needed to diagnose and treat cancer. Loyola Medicine's Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center brings together all aspects of cancer care to one site.

