Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL — Loyola Medicine experts are available this holiday season to discuss the best ways to manage stress. While the holidays can be a time of faith, family and fun, many people don't feel particularly cheery this time of year. The holidays can bring just as much stress as joy, but there are ways to manage that stress during this festive time.

Some of the most common stressors include:

Fear of disappointing friends and family by purchasing the wrong gifts.

Pressure to be a good host.

Coping with grief if a family member or friend is no longer with you.

Traveling to see family and friends.

Psychologist Laura Wool, PsyD, says using self-compassion can help with any emotions that arise during the holiday season, and that mindfulness techniques can assist with the way the emotions may come and go.

"Self-compassion means being compassionate to yourself for feeling whichever way, and normalizing and validating it," Wool said. "It's important to accept that the emotion is there, but try to continue to do what is important to you despite some uncomfortable feelings."

