Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola Medicine proudly announces the launch of its Women's Sports Medicine (WSM) program, a groundbreaking initiative dedicated exclusively to the health care needs of female athletes. This landmark program stands as the first of its kind in the Chicagoland area, offering a comprehensive, interdisciplinary approach to sports medicine for women and girls.

The WSM program at Loyola is tailored to the unique needs of female athletes, focusing on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of sports-related injuries and conditions. It brings together a diverse team of specialists including experts in orthopaedics, primary care, sports medicine, obstetrics/gynecology, urogynecology, podiatry, sports psychology and sports nutrition. This collaboration ensures that female athletes receive holistic and specialized care to perform at their best while minimizing the risk of injury.

Dr. Mary Mulcahey, division director of sports medicine in the department of orthopaedic surgery and rehabilitation at Loyola Medicine, and a leading figure in the field of women's sports medicine, emphasizes the importance of this initiative, "Our goal is to support active girls and women at all levels of sports participation, from recreational athletes to those competing at collegiate and professional levels. By addressing the specific health and medical needs of female athletes, we aim to enhance their performance, ensure their well-being, and empower them to achieve their full potential."

The WSM program distinguishes itself through its specialized medical services and its commitment to education and community outreach. Loyola Medicine is proactively engaging with local teams, clubs, and organizations to provide valuable resources on injury prevention and health maintenance for female athletes. The program's unique focus on female athletes fills a significant gap in sports medicine, positioning Loyola as a leader in this critical area of health care.

