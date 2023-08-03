Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola Medicine's newest advanced ambulatory care center, located in Tinley Park, celebrated its opening Saturday with a ribbon cutting and celebration featuring tours of the facility. The new location on the southeast corner of 179th Street and La Grange Road will open with a phased-in approach and will feature 18 specialties:

Audiology Hematology/Oncology Physical Medicine/Rehabilitation Colorectal Surgery Hepatology Primary Care Endocrinology Neurology Pulmonology Family Medicine Orthopaedics Radiation Oncology Gastroenterology Otolaryngology Radiology Heart & Vascular Pediatrics Sports Medicine

"This development allows us to expand our reach to patients in the southwest suburbs, furthering our mission of being a compassionate and transforming healing presence within our communities," said Shawn Vincent, president and CEO of Loyola Medicine. "We appreciate all of the Loyola Medicine colleagues who have worked so hard to build this beautiful, state-of-the-art space and expand our ability to provide exceptional care to patients where they live."

The 70,000-square-foot, two-story structure, located at 17901 S. La Grange Road, includes imaging services, a retail pharmacy, fifty exam rooms, eight procedure rooms, an X-ray suite and laboratory. The new cancer care center will provide access to radiation therapy, a Varian linear accelerator and chemotherapy infusion. An urgent care center opens on August 14.

"I had the honor of having one doctor, Dr. Sean Diamond — who I think is one of the best my family has ever met — take care of both my children for over 20 years," said Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz who attended the opening celebration Saturday. "This is very personal to me because they're just an amazing group of people; amazing group of doctors. And I've never had an organization be so caring about your family."

By investing $69 million in this development, Trinity Health has demonstrated its commitment to providing conveniently located, accessible healthcare.

"It is, without question, going to be an amazing health care resource for the residents of this growing community," said Mike Slubowski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trinity Health. "The building design allows for maximum flexibility with clinical programs as more become available and as service demands increase. And it is a peaceful, healing environment for our patients. The facility represents the best in community-based services that Loyola has to offer to the community. It’s yet another example of Loyola’s expansion through Chicagoland to meet the needs of communities."

About Loyola Medicine

Loyola Medicine, a member of Trinity Health, is a nationally ranked academic, quaternary care system based in Chicago's western suburbs. The three-hospital system includes Loyola University Medical Center, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, MacNeal Hospital, as well as convenient locations offering primary care, specialty care and immediate care services from more than 1,500 physicians throughout Cook, Will and DuPage counties. Loyola is a 547-licensed-bed hospital in Maywood that includes the William G. and Mary A. Ryan Center for Heart & Vascular Medicine, the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center, a Level 1 trauma center, Illinois's largest burn center, a certified comprehensive stroke center and a children’s hospital. Having delivered compassionate care for over 50 years, Loyola also trains the next generation of caregivers through its academic affiliation with Loyola University Chicago’s Stritch School of Medicine and Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing. Established in 1961, Gottlieb is a 247-licensed-bed community hospital in Melrose Park with the Judd A. Weinberg Emergency Department, the Loyola Center for Metabolic Surgery and Bariatric Care and the Loyola Cancer Care & Research Facility at the Marjorie G. Weinberg Cancer Center. MacNeal is a 374-licensed-bed teaching hospital in Berwyn with advanced medical, surgical and psychiatric services, acute rehabilitation, an inpatient skilled nursing facility and a 68-bed behavioral health program and community clinics.

For more information, visit loyolamedicine.org.

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit, Catholic health care systems in the nation. It is a family of 123,000 colleagues and nearly 27,000 physicians and clinicians caring for diverse communities across 26 states. Nationally recognized for care and experience, the Trinity Health system includes 88 hospitals, 135 continuing care locations, the second largest PACE program in the country, 136 urgent care locations and many other health and well-being services. Based in Livonia, Michigan, its annual operating revenue is $21.5 billion with $1.4 billion returned to its communities in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs.

For the latest updates and stories from Trinity Health, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.