Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – On Saturday, August 20, 2022, qualified women who make an appointment can receive free cervical and breast cancer screenings as part of Loyola Medicine's seventh annual See, Test and Treat® event.

See, Test and Treat® will be held at the Loyola Outpatient Center, 2160 S. First Ave., Maywood, Illinois. Interested women are invited to call 708-216-7284 to verify eligibility and make an appointment. Advance registration is required and the number of appointments is limited.

Uninsured women between the ages of 30 and 64 may qualify to receive free pelvic and breast exams, Pap tests and mammograms. The event offers same-day test results and access to health education resources. Participants will be able to speak one-on-one with Loyola physicians and other healthcare experts.

"We are so excited to once again host this event that has the potential to save lives and provide important health check-ups to a population that might normally not have access to them," said Eva M. Wojcik, MD, chair of Loyola's pathology department. Dr. Wojcik has led the event for several years with the help of a team of more than 100 Loyola health care professionals.

"It's very important to us as a health care organization to meet our patients where they are in the community and provide opportunities to maximize health," said Josephine Dlugopolski, MD, regional medical director of primary care. "The women who attend this event shouldn't be prevented from receiving this important care just because they are uninsured."

Last year, 57 women received free breast and cervical screenings as part of the event. Over the past seven years, the event has provided 240 women with screenings.

See, Test and Treat® is funded in part by a grant from the College of American Pathologists Foundation.

