Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – The College of American Pathologists (CAP) Foundation has sworn in Eva M. Wojcik, MD, department chair, pathology at Loyola Medicine, as the 2022-2023 president. As president of the foundation, Dr. Wojcik is also a voting member of the College of American Pathologists' board of governors.

"My vision for the foundation is to keep building ties across and within our profession and industry," said Dr. Wojcik. "The CAP Foundation is our foundation that supports our profession and promotes future leaders in pathology."

As the philanthropic arm of the CAP, the CAP Foundation fosters the next generation of pathology leaders and provides quality care to underserved communities, making it an organization unlike any other. The CAP Foundation connects pathologists directly to patients in need through its See, Test & Treat® program, educates tomorrow’s pathology leaders by awarding scholarships and grants, and empowers pathologists to deliver innovations that improve patient care and strengthen the specialty.

"We are exceptionally proud of Dr. Wojcik's election to president of the CAP Foundation," said Richard K. Freeman, MD, MBA, FACS, executive vice president and regional chief clinical officer for Loyola Medicine. "Loyola has benefitted greatly from her leadership and service to the community, and we are excited to see what she accomplishes as president."

Dr. Wojcik is chair of pathology and laboratory medicine at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and has held the title of Helen M. and Raymond M. Galvin professor with tenure in the departments of pathology and urology since 2007. Her commitment to CAP began in 2006 as member of the Abstract Scientific Review Board. In 2017, she joined the CAP Foundation’s Strategic Development Committee, where she has served as chair since 2018. Earlier this year CAP honored Dr. Wojcik with the 2021 CAP Distinguished Service Award for her unparalleled and ongoing commitment to pathology and CAP.

She has led numerous CAP inspections and has overseen See, Test & Treat programs at Loyola, a free cancer screening and health education program that brings diagnostic medicine to uninsured women. More than 232 women have been served by Loyola’s See, Test & Treat events and, of these, 20% had abnormal results and received additional treatment.

Dr. Wojcik completed her medical training at the Medical University of Gdansk in Poland. She then immigrated to the US and completed a residency in anatomic and clinical pathology at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit and a subspecialty fellowship in cytopathology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

