Newswise — PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA [March 20, 2024] — The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)—an alliance of leading cancer centers—is pleased to announce that Taneal D. Carter, MS, MPA, has been named one of 2024’s ‘40 Under 40’ by the National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF). Every year, NMQF selects 40 health leaders from minoritized populations under the age of 40 who have been leading the charge to better patient outcomes and build sustainable healthy communities. These 40 leaders have persevered in strengthening their communities and reducing health disparities amid ongoing challenges within the healthcare system. Carter will receive her award at the NMQF Leadership Summit on Health Disparities and Health Braintrust during National Minority Health Month in April.

“I want to thank NMQF for this wonderful recognition and for everything they do to improve health outcomes for underserved populations,” said Carter. “I have gotten to work closely with their organization on several collaborative efforts and have seen them make a real difference in equitable healthcare delivery in this country. No one should lose years of their life due to racial/ethnic disparities or other discriminatory factors, yet that is very much the reality right now. It is time to dismantle the systemic barriers that perpetuate health disparities and forge a future where race/ethnicity no longer impacts or determines a person’s opportunity to achieve optimal health outcomes. I am honored to be directly involved with helping to find and implement solutions as part of my work at NCCN.”

Carter has served as manager of NCCN’s Cancer Care Equity Program since 2022. In that role, she has overseen a three-year plan and equity framework that includes lobbying efforts in support of legislation like the DIVERSE Trials Act, Seniors Timely Access to Care Act, and the Patient Navigation Assistance Act. She leads NCCN’s involvement with the Alliance for Cancer Care Equity (ACCE), which works with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) and NMQF to draft bills, resolutions, and letters of support for equity work by lawmakers.

Carter plays a leading role for the Health Equity Report Card (HERC) pilot programs—a measurable list of actionable practice changes to help providers and healthcare organizations identify and address discriminatory behaviors and bias in care delivery, address social determinants of health, and overcome systemic barriers to optimal care. She is also the staff leader for the NCCN Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Directors Forum, which brings together leaders from NCCN Member Institutions to address challenges and best practices to advance DEI Initiatives at leading academic cancer centers. Additionally, Carter contributes to numerous panels, summits, and white papers on the topic of improving equity in cancer care.

“NCCN has long been guided by the principle that who you are and where you live should not impact the quality of cancer care you receive,” said Crystal S. Denlinger, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. “Everyone with cancer should have access to high-quality treatment according to the latest evidence-based expert consensus guidelines. We are very fortunate to have Taneal leading our efforts to improve equitable cancer outcomes. This award illustrates the tremendous benefit she brings to our organization, our mission, and to people with cancer everywhere.”

Visit NCCN.org/equity to learn more about NCCN’s ongoing efforts to improve equitable cancer care under Taneal’s leadership.

