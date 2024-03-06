Newswise — McMaster University’s Faculty of Health Sciences has a variety of experts available to speak with media on health-related stories.

MARCH BREAK AND CHILD HEALTH

March Break is just days away, but the spectre of a growing measles outbreak is lingering for travellers.

Jacqueline Wong, an assistant professor with McMaster University’s Department of Pediatrics, is available to speak about the risks of measles and other infectious disease. You can reach out directly to Wong, at [email protected] .

March Break is also a time of year when more children are starting play outside. This can result in more trips to the doctor’s office due to injuries and other ailments.

Doug Oliver, an associate professor with McMaster’s Department of Family Medicine and medical director of McMaster Family Practice, is available to speak on this. Oliver can be reached at [email protected] .

ONTARIO’S COVID ANNIVERSARY

March 17 will mark the fourth anniversary of Ontario issuing a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic. The below experts are both available to speak on the anniversary, lessons learned and what still needs to change.

Matthew Miller , director of McMaster’s Michael G. DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research and executive director of Global Nexus. You can reach Miller at [email protected] .

Dawn Bowdish, a professor of medicine and a Canada Research Chair in Aging & Immunity. Bowdish can be reached at [email protected] .

CONGENITAL SYPHILIS

The latest data released by the Public Health Agency of Canada shows a 599 per cent increase in congenital syphilis cases since 2018.

Karen Lawford, an associate professor with McMaster University’s Midwifery Education Program, is available to speak about congenital syphilis, how it spreads and how to identify the early warning signs. You can reach Lawford by email, at [email protected] .

----

