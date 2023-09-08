Newswise — Maryam Saeri has been named Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the University of Chicago Faculty Practice Plan (FPP), effective September 5, 2023.

As CAO, Saeri will work with leaders across the FPP, university, and health system to enhance financial planning and compensation models, facilitate practice strategy, help drive ambulatory network development, and represent FPP for contracting and value-based practice. Reporting directly to Aytekin Oto, MD, Chief Physician and Dean for Clinical Affairs, she will have accountability for effective physician group development, recruitment, strategic planning, revenue cycle, physician compensation and overall physician group operational efficiencies.

Saeri joins UChicago from Yale University, where she has been serving as Chief Operating Officer for Yale Medicine since 2016. In that position, she helped lead the evolution and growth of Yale Medicine into the largest academic multi-specialty practice in New England by designing and leading the implementation of numerous clinical optimization strategies and scalable innovations resulting in greater operational rigor, market differentiation, and excellence in patient care and experience. Prior to that role, she was Vice Chair of Finance & Administration for the Department of Pediatrics at Yale from 2013 to 2016 and held several leadership roles at British Columbia Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, Canada, from 1999 to 2013. She holds a Bachelor of Science and Master’s Degree in Business Administration (Healthcare Concentration) from the University of British Columbia.