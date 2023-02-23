The Master of Management (MM), Chulalongkorn Business School is now accepting applications from now until 30 April 2023.

The Chulalongkorn Business School is proud to offer one of the nation’s top-quality international programs in international business management. The program is designed to give prospective students a lead in an increasingly competitive global market, by equipping them with the theoretical foundations for an international business career.

If you are ambitious enough to become a leader in the international business environment, apply now.

For more information, please visit our website at https://mmchula.cbs.chula.ac.th/ or

call +66-2218-5912, +668 4555 6087 or

Email: [email protected]

or go to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mmchula