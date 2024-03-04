Newswise — Caitlin Murphy is a research scientist in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is an expert in maternal and child health, women’s health, reproductive health and disparities in health among vulnerable populations. She has done previous research on maternal mental health dark zones.

Nancy Gaba is professor and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Amita N. Vyas, is an associate professor at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health and Director for the MPH Maternal and Child Health program and the Center of Excellence in Maternal and Child Health.

Linda Cassar, clinical associate professor at the George Washington School of Nursing, has worked primarily with the maternal/child health patient population over her 30 years as a nurse, working in labor and delivery, mother/baby, high-risk antepartum, and outpatient community perinatal education.