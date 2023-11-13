Newswise — CHICAGO, IL — RUSH today announced the appointment of Matt Walsh as the executive vice president and chief operating officer for RUSH. Walsh was selected following a national search and will assume his new position in January 2024. He currently serves as the executive vice president and chief operating officer at Geisinger in Pennsylvania.

Walsh will have responsibility for operations across RUSH, including RUSH University Medical Center, RUSH Oak Park Hospital and RUSH Copley Medical Center.

“Matt will be an incredible addition to our already strong leadership team,” said Dr. Omar Lateef, President and CEO, RUSH. “Matt’s experience driving year-over-year growth, leading key partnerships, and ensuring top-tier quality and patient experience strategies all strongly aligns to RUSH’s priorities and our strong commitment to innovation and growth.”

Walsh will focus on achieving key initiatives related to financial strength, quality, equity and employee engagement and advancing RUSH-wide strategies.

“I’m thrilled to join the RUSH team,” Walsh said. “I’m looking forward to building upon the organization’s already outstanding foundation of clinical quality, safety and commitment to health equity.”

While serving at Geisinger, he co-led its clinical enterprise of 3,200 providers, 11 hospital campuses, and over 250 outpatient clinics and surgery centers. He also led corporate services including IT, facilities, patient contact center and the transformation office. Prior to that, he spent nearly 20 years with the Henry Ford Health System in multiple leadership roles.

Walsh earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and his Master of Health Administration degree from the University of Phoenix and was recently named as one of Becker’s 2023 COOs to Know. Walsh serves on the Miller Center YMCA Board and previously on the boards for the American Diabetes Association and Focus: HOPE.

RUSH is a Chicago-based academic health system whose mission is to improve the health of the individuals and diverse communities it serves through the integration of outstanding patient care, education, research and community partnerships. RUSH comprises RUSH University Medical Center, RUSH-Copley Medical Center and RUSH Oak Park Hospital and RUSH University, as well as numerous outpatient care facilities. RUSH University, with more than 2,500 students, is a health sciences university that comprises RUSH Medical College, the College of Nursing, the College of Health Sciences and the Graduate College.