Newswise — HOUSTON ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will host its virtual Leading Edge of Cancer Research Symposium on November 4-5, 2021, featuring presentations and discussions on emerging, important topics in discovery and translational research. The event also includes a virtual poster session; interested researchers are encouraged to submit abstracts by August 27, 2021.

The Leading Edge of Cancer Research Symposium will feature keynote presentations from Elaine Fuchs, Ph.D., professor of Mamamalian Cell Biology & Development at The Rockefeller University; Padmanee Sharma, M.D., Ph.D., professor of Genitourinary Medical Oncology and Immunology at MD Anderson; and Georg Winter, Ph.D., principal investigator at CeMM Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences. Additional sessions will focus on the following topics:

Cancer Therapeutics: Mechanisms of Response and Resistance

Expanding our Reach: Innovation in Rare Cancer

Intersection of Immuno-Genetics and Immuno-Metabolism

Cancer: The Would that Doesn’t Heal

Translating Breakthroughs into Clinical Impact

The Cancer Ecosystem: Evolution and Malignant Progression

Poster Session Award Presentations

“As cancer researchers, we are collectively working to unravel the multitude of influences that promote and sustain tumors so we may devise strategies for clinical intervention and cures,” said Giulio Draetta, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer. “MD Anderson is pleased to host the Leading Edge of Cancer Symposium and welcome our peers to facilitate informative discussions and timely presentations that contribute to progress in the field.”

More information on the symposium, including a full agenda and links to register or submit posters, can be found at: www.mdanderson.org/researchsymposium.

- 30 -