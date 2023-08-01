Newswise — HOUSTON ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today was named number one in the nation for cancer care in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 “Best Hospitals” survey. The institution has been one of the nation’s top two hospitals for cancer care since the survey’s inception in 1990.

“At MD Anderson, we remain singularly focused on eliminating cancer,” said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson. “We are pleased to see this commitment recognized, but there is work still to be done. Collectively, we have aligned our efforts around three key strategic themes – Reach, Breakthroughs and Value – to deliver exceptional cancer care to more people, accelerate groundbreaking discoveries, and deliver an unmatched, high-quality patient experience.”

In addition to MD Anderson’s top ranking for cancer care, the institution was ranked nationally among all hospitals for the following specialties: No. 2 for Ear, Nose & Throat, No. 8 for Urology, and No. 19 for Gastroenterology & GI Surgery. The institution also was rated as “High Performing” in common adult procedures and conditions for colon cancer surgery; leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma; lung cancer surgery; ovarian cancer surgery; prostate cancer surgery; and uterine cancer surgery.

MD Anderson has been committed to Making Cancer History® for more than 80 years. With integrated and comprehensive programs to advance impactful discovery, prevention, translational and clinical research, the institution engages some of the top minds in the world to gain a deeper understanding of cancer and to bring meaningful benefits to patients.

MD Anderson’s unique research environment fosters seamless collaboration between its scientists and clinicians, enabling a rapid cycle of innovation to accelerate breakthroughs across the spectrum of cancer science, including prevention, early detection, treatment and survivorship.

In the past fiscal year, more than 175,000 patients sought the compassionate care and expertise of MD Anderson’s clinicians. These experts provide specialized treatments for all cancer types, including rare cancers not often seen elsewhere. The MD Anderson Cancer Network® elevates the quality of cancer care by collaborating with local hospitals and health systems in Texas, the nation and the world, to improve the quality and accessibility of cancer care and research.

MD Anderson is home to the world’s largest cancer clinical trials program, with more than 1,600 active trials evaluating the most innovative treatment options before they are widely available. To support ongoing innovation and impactful discoveries, MD Anderson invested $1.1 billion in research efforts and was awarded more National Cancer Institute-funded projects than any other U.S. institution in the last fiscal year.

Cancer prevention plays a vital role in advancing MD Anderson’s mission. Nearly 34,000 patients sought screening and risk-reduction services at Lyda Hill Cancer Prevention Center, and more than 5,000 received tobacco cessation services through the Tobacco Research and Treatment Program. The institution supports a variety of programs and research efforts that seek to develop and advance evidence-based prevention strategies around the world.

MD Anderson also is committed to training the next generation to continue our mission. More than 5,000 trainees and students participated in specialized educational programs last year.

“We are grateful that our efforts and collaborations with experts around the world in patient care, research, education and prevention are changing the way cancer is treated, novel therapies are explored, knowledge is shared, and new policies are informed to improve public health,” Pisters said. “We have entered an era in oncology like none before, and, working together, we will continue to see progress in our mission to end cancer.”

To view the complete U.S. News & World Report rankings, visit: Health.USNews.com.

