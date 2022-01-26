Newswise — HOUSTON ― In honor of their notable contributions to the field of cancer research, Juan Fueyo, M.D., and Victor Prieto, M.D., Ph.D., from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, have been named fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). Being named an AAAS Fellow is among the highest honors in the scientific research community.

The 2021 class of AAAS Fellows includes 564 engineers, inventors and scientists. The fellows are elected by their peers, a tradition that began in 1874 in order to recognize invaluable contributions to science and technology. With the addition of Fueyo and Prieto, MD Anderson’s faculty now includes 48 AAAS Fellows.

“We are very proud of Juan and Victor for being elected as AAAS Fellows and for their numerous scientific accomplishments,” said MD Anderson President Peter WT Pisters, M.D. “This recognition honors their longstanding effort, creativity and motivation to advance cancer research and to ensure MD Anderson’s patients – and cancer patients around the world – receive outstanding cancer care.”

Fueyo is a professor of Neuro-Oncology and director of Neuro-Oncology Experimental Research. He was chosen for his innovative conceptualization of Delta-24, a novel tumor-selective oncolytic adenovirus to treat recurrent glioblastoma and brain metastases. His development of new immune therapies and oncolytic adenoviruses from bench to bedside has been a vital contribution to the field of oncolytic viral therapy. Because of his work, oncolytic viruses are now viewed as a promising new type of immunotherapy.

Prieto is the department chair of Pathology and a professor in both Pathology and Dermatology. He was selected for his seminal contributions to molecular biology of melanocytic neoplasms, discovery of biomarkers for prognostication, evaluation of therapy response in patients with cutaneous neoplasms and standardization of pathology reporting. His work has enabled scientists to better understand melanocytic neoplasms, which are a historically difficult type of lesion to classify and diagnose, and to utilize sentinel lymph node biopsies to determine whether a cutaneous malignancy has metastasized, along with those histologic features that have predictive prognostic value.

“The AAAS Fellows exemplify research excellence and the power of science to change the world,” said MD Anderson Chief Scientific Officer Giulio Draetta, M.D., Ph.D. “Having 48 of our stellar researchers recognized as a part of this group is a testament to the incredible science being led at MD Anderson.”

The new fellows will be featured in the AAAS News & Notes section of Science this month.

- 30 -

About MD Anderson The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston ranks as one of the world's most respected centers focused on cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. The institution’s sole mission is to end cancer for patients and their families around the world. MD Anderson is one of only 51 comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). MD Anderson is No. 1 for cancer in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” rankings and has been named one of the nation’s top two hospitals for cancer since the rankings started in 1990. MD Anderson receives a cancer center support grant from the NCI of the National Institutes of Health (P30 CA016672).

© 2022 The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center