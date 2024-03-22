Newswise — HOUSTON ― The Institute for Data Science in Oncology (IDSO) at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today announced the appointment of its inaugural cohort of IDSO Affiliates. These 33 talented scientists, clinicians and staff bring diverse expertise to help IDSO leadership and focus area co-leads advance collaborative data science projects and align the institute’s efforts with MD Anderson’s mission to end cancer.

“We are proud to welcome these exceptional individuals to the growing IDSO community, and we look forward to the collaborative work ahead of us,” said David Jaffray, Ph.D., director of IDSO and chief technology and digital officer at MD Anderson. “By engaging diverse expertise across all of our mission areas, we will enhance the rich and productive data science ecosystem at MD Anderson to deliver transformational impact for patients.”

IDSO was launched to integrate the most advanced computational and data science approaches with MD Anderson’s leading scientific and clinical enterprise, significantly improving patients’ lives by transforming cancer care and research.

The affiliates were identified based on their existing contributions to IDSO or were recruited to MD Anderson specifically for their data science expertise. Affiliates are approved for a two-year term based on their qualifications, alignment with, and commitment to IDSO projects and focus areas. The inaugural IDSO Affiliates include:

“Our affiliates bring expertise, perspectives and commitment from across the institution to foster impactful data science in order to tackle the most urgent needs of our patients and their families,” said Caroline Chung, M.D. , director of Data Science Development and Implementation for IDSO and chief data officer at MD Anderson. “People and community are at the heart of our efforts, and establishing the IDSO Affiliates is an exciting step in growing the most impactful ecosystem for data science in the world.”

