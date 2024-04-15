Newswise — William Moss, MD, MPH, of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health is available to speak about the “renewed threat” of measles in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that from January 1, 2020–March 28, 2024, there were a total of 338 U.S. measles cases reported and that 29% of the cases occurred during the first quarter of 2024, and almost all were in people who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown.

This “rapid increase in the number of reported measles cases during the first quarter of 2024 represents a renewed threat to elimination,” the CDC said.

Dr. Moss is a professor in the departments of Epidemiology; International Health; and Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and executive director at the Bloomberg School’s International Vaccine Access Center.

