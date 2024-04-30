Newswise — Who: The American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS)

What: The 2024 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting

Where: McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, IL

When: May 2-6, 2024

Why: Media representatives are invited to attend and cover this prestigious gathering, which will feature a comprehensive program of presentations, lectures, panel discussions and hands-on workshops covering the latest advancements, research, techniques and breakthroughs in neurosurgery — including artificial intelligence and how it is transforming neurosurgery.

Web: annualmeeting.aans.org/

Highlighted Topics:

Artificial Intelligence in Neurosurgery

Health Care Administration and Leadership

World Brain Mapping

Diversity and Inclusion in Neurosurgery

Advanced Practitioner Focused Sessions

Cerebrovascular Presentations

Neuromodulation for Chronic Pain

Pediatric Research

Past and Future of Peripheral Nerve Neurosurgery

Improving Quality Care and Medical Malpractice Tips

Issues That Affect Your Practice – Spine

Essentials and Advances in Functional Neurosurgery

Post-Acute Spinal Cord Injury Care

Advanced MRI Techniques

Key Speakers:

The meeting will feature keynote addresses and presentations by renowned neurosurgeons, researchers, and thought leaders, including:

David Brooks , bestselling author, New York Times op-ed columnist and commentator on PBS’ NewsHour.

, bestselling author, New York Times op-ed columnist and commentator on PBS’ NewsHour. Annette Gordon-Reed , professor, Harvard Law School, and Pulitzer Prize award-winning author.

, professor, Harvard Law School, and Pulitzer Prize award-winning author. Brian Greene , professor of physics at Columbia University and acclaimed author of "The Elegant Universe."

, professor of physics at Columbia University and acclaimed author of "The Elegant Universe." Margaret Hoover , CNN political contributor, best-selling author and Host of PBS’ "Firing Line with Margaret Hoover."

, CNN political contributor, best-selling author and Host of PBS’ "Firing Line with Margaret Hoover." John McWhorter , professor of linguistics at Columbia University, author and New York Times and Wall Street Journal

, professor of linguistics at Columbia University, author and New York Times and Wall Street Journal Craig J. Mundie , digital age pioneer and former U.S. Presidential technology advisor.

, digital age pioneer and former U.S. Presidential technology advisor. Thomas J. Nasca , MD, president and chief executive officer of the ACGME

, MD, president and chief executive officer of the ACGME Mike Whitehead , founder and CEO of Center for Intentional Leadership.

, founder and CEO of Center for Intentional Leadership. David W. Zaas, MD, MBA, president of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

Media Opportunities:

Media representatives will have access to a wide range of opportunities for onsite coverage of sessions and events. Experts will be available for commentary on a variety of neurosurgical topics, including the latest research findings, clinical trials and advancements in patient care.

Registration:

Media representatives interested in attending the 2024 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting are encouraged to register online here. (link to https://www.xpressreg.net/media/start.php?sc=AANS0524 )

Press Contact:

For media inquiries or to schedule interviews with key speakers, please contact:

Gwen Biasi

Associate Director of Marketing

American Association of Neurological Surgeons

[email protected]

847-378-0549

About the 2024 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting:

The 2024 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting, set to unfold from May 3-6 in Chicago, will serve as a pivotal gathering for neurosurgeons, neurosurgical residents, medical students, neuroscience nurses, clinical specialists, physician assistants, allied health professionals and other medical luminaries. This prestigious event stands as the foremost congregation of neurosurgical minds nationwide, spotlighting the latest breakthroughs and technological strides within the field. With an unwavering focus on showcasing the latest neurosurgical research and innovation, the scientific presentations slated for the 2024 meeting epitomize the cutting-edge advancements propelling the field of neurosurgery into uncharted territories of excellence and discovery.

About the AANS:

Established in 1931 under the moniker of the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) has evolved into a premier scientific and educational entity boasting a global membership exceeding 13,000 esteemed professionals. At its core, the AANS is dedicated to championing the highest standards of patient care while propelling the field of neurological surgery forward through continuous innovation and education. Recognized Fellows of the AANS are meticulously vetted and board-certified by esteemed bodies such as the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C. Neurosurgery, as a medical discipline, encompasses a broad spectrum of endeavors, encompassing the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders impacting the spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves, underscoring the AANS's commitment to comprehensive patient well-being. Visit AANS.org.