After two years, we’re back and better than ever! Join us as we gather at the American College of Sports Medicine’s Annual Meeting, World Congress on Exercise is Medicine, and World Congress on the Basic Science of Exercise and Vascular Health. These three exciting meetings will happen simultaneously and will feature 150 ground-breaking trends and research in sports medicine and exercise science. The 2022 ACSM Annual Meeting will be held May 31 – June 4 at the San Diego, CA Convention Center alongside the beautiful San Diego Bay.

View the advance program here for a variety of story ideas from research topics and keynote addresses that will be presented to the more than 2,500 professionals attending this premier conference.

The 2022 ACSM Annual Meeting and World Congresses will feature several compelling sessions, including:

Transgender Athletes and Sports Participation



COVID-19 and the Athlete’s Heart



50 Years of Title IX: View Through the Eyes of An Athlete Turned Orthopedic Surgeon

…and much more.

Registration is FREE for members of the media, and you’d have access to subject matter experts presenting the latest trends and research at the meeting.

Please note that ACSM is requiring all in-person conference participants to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test result. More information regarding health and safety protocols can be found here.

To reserve your on-site credentials, obtain access to virtual meetings or to schedule interviews with speakers or other experts, please submit your request to [email protected]. And be sure to follow #ACSM22 for the latest annual meeting news!

About the American College of Sports Medicine - The American College of Sports Medicine is the largest sports medicine and exercise science organization in the world. More than 50,000 international, national, and regional members are dedicated to advancing and integrating scientific research to provide educational and practical applications of exercise science and sports medicine. More details can be found at www.acsm.org.