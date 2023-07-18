Newswise — Washington, D.C., July 18, 2023 — MedStar Washington Hospital Center is the most socially responsible hospital in Washington, D.C. and is tops in the nation, according to the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan healthcare think tank.

The 2023-24 Lown Institute Hospitals Index evaluated more than 3,600 hospitals nationwide, and MedStar Washington Hospital Center ranked #1 in D.C. and is one of only 54 U.S. hospitals to earn Honor Roll status with “A” grades in all top categories: Social Responsibility, Health Equity, Value of Care, and Patient Outcomes — key performance metrics that contribute to the overall rating. It also named MedStar Washington the most racially inclusive hospital in the District.

“We have been serving our community for the past 65 years and our commitment has always been to provide equitable, inclusive, and high-quality, safe care to every patient, regardless of race, ethnicity, or background,” said Gregory J. Argyros, MD, president, MedStar Washington Hospital Center. “We are so honored to be recognized among the nation’s best by the Lown Institute for the work that our team does for our patients—many from the most vulnerable and underserved neighborhoods—who come through our doors for their medical needs.”

“Few hospitals are able to deliver high-quality, high-value care while prioritizing equity at the same time,” said Vikas Saini, MD, president of the Lown Institute. “That’s why it’s so important to hold up the hospitals on our Honor Roll as examples for others to follow.”

In 2022, MedStar Washington Hospital Center earned the designation of “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader” in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Healthcare Equality Index (HEI), with the top score of 100. This designation recognizes the hospital’s continued commitment to an equitable, inclusive environment for both patients, visitors, and staff.

To compile its rankings, the Lown Institute used publicly available data from Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage claims, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services safety data and hospital cost reports, Internal Revenue Service 990 forms, and other sources. Learn more at LownHospitalsIndex.org.

###