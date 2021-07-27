Newswise — July 27, 2021, NEW YORK CITY — Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) has been recognized as the number two hospital for cancer care in the nation by U.S. News & World Report in its annual Best Hospitals listing. Since these prestigious rankings were established more than 30 years ago, MSK has consistently ranked among the top two cancer hospitals in the country. This year, MSK is proud to report it also ranked highly in several specialty areas:

This year’s recognition as one of the premier hospitals for excellence in cancer treatment, research, and education comes as teams from across MSK made notable contributions, from critical progress in conquering metastasis to breakthroughs in the development of new cancer treatments and screening technology, including playing a role in the FDA’s approval of new prostate cancer imaging technology and the first approved treatment for patients with KRAS-mutated lung cancer.

MSK Recognized as a Top National Leader for Ear, Nose, and Throat, Gynecology, and Urology

This year, MSK was ranked — for the first time — number one for the ear, nose, and throat specialty, led by MSK’s Head and Neck Cancer Service. The institution was nationally ranked number two for excellence in gynecology and number three for urology.

These recognitions of excellence reflect the depth and breadth of expertise that MSK brings to treatment for people with cancer as well as MSK’s dedication to treating the most challenging cancer diagnoses. Through close collaboration between physicians and scientists, and through innovative research and education, MSK’s goal is to provide world-class compassionate care to patients while discovering more effective strategies to prevent, control, and ultimately cure cancer.

“Earning recognition as one of the nation’s leading hospitals for cancer care is an honor that reflects the unwavering commitment to patient care, research, and education by the doctors, nurses, researchers, and staff at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. This honor reinforces our long-standing dedication to excellence,” said Craig B. Thompson, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of MSK. “This impressive showing is even more rewarding given the resilience our community has shown as we worked to deliver exceptional patient care while rising to the challenge of the ongoing pandemic.”

Subspecialty Diseases Lauded as High Performers

As in past years, MSK disease specialties including diabetes and endocrinology, pulmonary and lung surgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery, and geriatrics, received rankings in the publication’s top 50 list. MSK was also identified as “high performing” in three additional subspecialty categories: neurology and neurosurgery, colon cancer surgery, and lung cancer surgery.

“MSK’s consistently strong performance in these rankings is a testament to our focus on serving our patients, pioneering innovative research, and delivering outstanding educational programs at our world-class teaching facilities,” said Lisa DeAngelis, MD, MSK’s Physician-in-Chief and Chief Medical Officer. “Despite the challenges of the past year and half, MSK has advanced its mission by continuing to take the lead on groundbreaking research, discovering impactful new diagnostic and treatment breakthroughs for patients, and advocating for cancer screenings and preventative care.”

The U.S. News & World Report rankings are determined using a broad set of factors. These include the hospital’s reputation among board-certified physician specialists around the nation, patient survival and safety data, and adequacy of nurse staffing levels, among other criteria. For a complete list and methodology of rankings, please visit U.S. News & World Report.

About Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK):

As the world’s oldest and largest private cancer center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has devoted more than 135 years to exceptional patient care, influential educational programs, and innovative research to discover more effective strategies to prevent, control and, ultimately, cure cancer. MSK is home to more than 20,000 physicians, scientists, nurses, and staff united by a relentless dedication to conquering cancer. Today, we are one of 51 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, with state-of-the-art science and technology supporting groundbreaking clinical studies, personalized treatment, and compassionate care for our patients. We also train the next generation of clinical and scientific leaders in oncology through our continually evolving educational programs, here and around the world. Year after year, we are ranked among the top two cancer hospitals in the country, consistently recognized for our expertise in adult and pediatric oncology specialties. www.mskcc.org.