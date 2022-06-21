Newswise — (June 21st, 2022 - Baltimore, MD) – For the second consecutive year, Mercy Medical Center has received the Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award ™, Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO of Mercy Health Services, has announced.

Mercy was one of only five hospitals in Maryland to be so honored.

This distinction recognizes Mercy as being among the top 15 percent of hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to Healthgrades. Healthgrades, is a nationally recognized organization that provides information about physicians, hospitals and health care providers.

“For nearly 150 years, Mercy has remained true to the mission of the Sisters of Mercy, delivering quality care in a compassionate setting to patients, no matter their economic or social condition,” Dr. Maine said. “This award reflects the dedication of our doctors, nurses, and all our staff to fulfilling this mission, each and every day.”

Healthgrades evaluated 3,173 hospitals that submitted at least 75 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions July 2020-March 2021. Of those hospitals evaluated, 399 hospitals outperformed their peers—based on their patients’ responses—to achieve this award.

Healthgrades evaluates performance by applying a scoring methodology to ten patient experience measures, using data collected from HCAHPS survey of the hospital’s own patients. Survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care in the hospital. The topic of these questions range from cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms to medication explanations and hospital staff responsiveness to patients’ needs. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family and their overall rating of the hospital.

“We applaud all recipients of the Healthgrades 2022 Outstanding Patient Experience Award for putting patient experience at the front and center within their organizations,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science, Healthgrades. “We commend these hospitals for their ongoing commitment in prioritizing an exceptional patient experience, while ensuring the health and safety of their patients.”

In addition to the Outstanding Patient Experience Award, Mercy has also received the following Hospital Quality Awards from Healthgrades:

America's 250 Best Hospitals Award™ (2021, 2020)

Top 5% in the Nation for consistently delivering clinical quality

America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care Award™ (2022)

Top 5% of Hospitals in the Nation for Surgical Care

America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement Award™ (2022, 2021, 2020)

Top 5% in Nation for superior clinical outcomes in knee and hip replacement

America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery Award™ (2021, 2020, 2019, 2018)

Superior clinical outcomes in back and neck surgery, spinal fusion, hip fracture treatment, hip replacement, and total knee replacement

America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery Award™ (2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017)

Superior clinical outcomes in back and neck surgeries and spinal fusion procedures

Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award™ (2019, 2018)

Superior clinical outcomes in gynecological surgery

Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award™ (2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016)

Joint Replacement Excellence Award™ (2022, 2021, 2020, 2019)

Founded in 1874 in downtown Baltimore by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated Catholic medical institution with a national reputation for women's health care, cancer, digestive health and liver disease, and orthopedics.