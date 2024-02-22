(Baltimore, MD – February 22nd, 2024) - Mercy Medical Center has been ranked as one of the top 400 midsize employers (1,000-5,000 employees) in the United States for 2024 by Forbes magazine, a leading national business publication. Mercy was one of only two Maryland healthcare organizations to be so honored.

“It is very gratifying that our staff and so many in Maryland hold Mercy in such high esteem as a Best Employer. This recognition reflects our unique culture and community of compassionate care. On behalf of the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy leadership and myself, I’d like to thank all of our physicians, providers, nurses, and staff for making Mercy a special place to work and a beacon of hope and healing for the Baltimore region and beyond,” said Dr. David N. Maine, president and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

This prestigious recognition from Forbes is determined based on surveys of more than 170,000 participants across the country. Produced with the market research firm Statista, survey responses were given by current employees, employees who had worked for the company within the past two years, and individuals familiar with the company through friends, family or peers in their industry.

Greater weight was given to evaluations from current employees and former employees. Survey respondents were asked to rate their employer, and if they would recommend their employer to others.

New to the methodology this year was the inclusion of data from the past three years—with more recent data weighted more heavily—to better identify companies that have been rated well consistently over time.

Founded in 1874 by The Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health and orthopedics. Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million, 20-story Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information about Mercy, visit www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on FACEBOOK and TWITTER, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

