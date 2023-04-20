Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) -- Eleven Mercy Medical Center nurses have been recognized as among “the best of the best” in the region by Baltimore magazine’s 9th annual “Excellence in Nursing Awards” survey, May 2022 issue.

The survey attracted hundreds of nominations covering 28 different specialties over a 9-month period. Nominations were reviewed by a panel of nurse advisors who helped determine the winners. From Mercy, the following nurses were recognized:

Taqua Boston Soden, RN, CNOR, Clinical Nurse III, Bunting OR

Roshell Cabatingan, MSN, RN-BC, Informatics Nurse Specialist

Sara Carter, RN, Emergency Services

Ekua Dadson, BSN, RN, Bunting 16 - Orthopedics

Nina Dinglas, MSN, RN, CAPA, Clinical Nurse III, McAuley Surgery Center

David Greer, BSN, RN, CNOR, Team Lead, Clinical Nurse III, Crane OR

Kelly Hemphill-Jordan, MSN, RN, Clinical Nurse III, Bunting 14 Specialty Surgery

Jennifer Jasion, BSN, RN, CMSRN, Clinical Nurse III, Bunting 16 Orthopedics

Tracey Peñaloza, MSN, RN, CNOR, Director of Perioperative Services

Erica Richardson, BSN, RN, Bunting 16 Orthopedics

Jennifer Surette, BSN, RN, Angiography

The magazine solicited nominations from peers, supervisors, and patients of registered nurses, both in and out of hospitals, who represent the finest in their field.

“Mercy nurses are noted for their expertise, leadership, and compassionate care. They continue to shine, and are extremely deserving of this recognition,” said Dr. David Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services.

Mercy RNs are committed to staying at the forefront of nursing excellence to provide the best care possible for patients. Mercy nurses enhance their clinical practice skills via such programs as the Clinical Advancement Program and OR Nurse Residency Program. Mercy has nearly 250 nurses nationally certified in specialty care areas such as critical care, oncology, orthopedics, OR and inpatient obstetrics.

Mercy’s achievement in nursing is further evidenced by earning the coveted Magnet recognition. Magnet Designation is a national standard for nursing excellence awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and one of the most prestigious nursing awards in the United States.

Mercy first earned Magnet recognition in 2011 and achieved re-designation most recently in 2021.

The American Association of Critical Care Nurses (AACN) named Mercy a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence recipient for its Critical Care Unit. The Beacon Award for Excellence is a significant milestone on the path to exceptional patient care and healthy work environments, recognizing unit caregivers who successfully improve patient outcomes and align practices with AACN’s six Healthy Work Environment Standards.

