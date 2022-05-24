Newswise — (Baltimore, MD – May 24th, 2022) -- As part of the annual recognition of National Nurses Week (May 6-12, 2022), Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD, recently hosted The Sisters of Mercy Nursing Awards. This year’s winners were:

Karlie Dougherty, BSN, RN, Nursing Visionary Award, presented in the spirit of Sister Mary Damian Faller, RSM

Hana Gebrewold, MSN, RN, Compassionate Caregiver Award, presented in the spirit of Sister Mary Thecla Lancaster, RSM

Patricia Hengel, BSN, RN, Nursing Hospitality Award, presented in the spirit of Sister Elizabeth Anne Corcoran, RSM

Muibat Sanni, BSN, RN, Community Impact Award, presented in honor of Sister Helen Amos, RSM

and Kimberly Wade, BSN, RN, CNOR, Nursing Leadership Award, presented in honor of Sister Mary Thomas Zinkand, RSM

Stacey Brull, DNP, RN, NE-BC, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, made both the welcoming and closing remarks at the event with further remarks by Susan Finlayson, DNP, RN, NE-BC, Senior Vice President. In a video presentation, Dr. David N. Maine, Mercy Health Services President and CEO, recognized “the entire Mercy nursing team for their extraordinary contributions and outstanding care provided to patients.”

“Our nurses’ passion for providing quality, compassionate patient care reflects the 148-year legacy of the Sisters of Mercy. Each and every day they honor Mercy’s history of caring through their skill, determination and spirit of hospitality. On behalf of the entire senior leadership team, physicians and providers at Mercy, we say thank you with deep gratitude for your service to our mission and values,” Dr. Maine added.

Despite the challenges raised by the COVID-19 pandemic during the past two years, Mercy nurses have excelled, achieving a third consecutive recertification of Magnet Recognition® by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). In addition, Mercy has also earned many recent awards and distinctions including a 5-Star Medicare rating, an “A” Hospital Safety Rating from Leapfrog, and has been recognized nationally as one of the Top 150 places to work in healthcare by Becker’s Hospital Review.

Pictured Left to Right: Stacey Brull, DNP, RN, NE-BC vice president and the chief nursing officer at Mercy Medical Center; Sister Fran Demarco, RSM director of Mercy Medical Center's Mission Services; Karlie Dougherty, BSN, RN recipient of the Nursing Visionary Award; Hana Gebrewold, MSN, RN recipient of the Compassionate Caregiver Award; Patricia Hengel, BSN, RN recipient of the Nursing Hospitality Award; Muibat Sanni, BSN, RN recipient of the Community Impact Award; Kimberly Wade, BSN, RN, CNOR recipient of the Nursing Leadership Award; Sister Helen Amos, RSM Executive Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of Mercy Health Services; and Susan Finlayson, DNP, RN, NE-BC a senior vice president at Mercy Medical Center.