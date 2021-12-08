Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) -- Mercy Medical Center is now offering eligible graduates from an Associate’s Degree Nursing Program the opportunity to financially attain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree through the hospital’s new RN-BSN Bridge Program.

The program provides nurses interested in attaining a BSN degree with tuition assistance of up to $12,000 and a monthly stipend.

“Mercy has thrice achieved the coveted Magnet® recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center® (ANCC) for nursing excellence. In this vein, Mercy has been a leader in providing opportunities to highly skilled nursing professionals who provide top-quality healthcare. The RN-BSN Bridge program is further evidence of Mercy’s commitment to nurses and the patients that they serve,” said Susan Finlayson, Senior Vice President of Operations at Mercy.

According to Finlayson, the RN-BSN Bridge program is part of Mercy’s ongoing efforts to invest in Mercy nurses’ professional development “by creating innovative advancement pathways geared toward recognizing each nurse for their contributions to Mercy and to the nursing profession.”

Finlayson added that Mercy will host a free Winter Skills Fest Jan. 3-7th and Jan. 10-14th, 2022, for nursing students who want to improve their nursing skills and gain exposure to clinical healthcare specialties (those interested can apply at https://rebrand.ly/MHS-4112).

“Finding ways to help Mercy nurses grow professionally and enhance their skills in rendering quality care for patients is at the heart of everything we do here. Initiatives like the RN-BSN Bridge program, the clinical immersion skills training in January, and now, even the use of gaming and virtual reality to educate our staff, are all evidence of Mercy nursing excellence,” she said.

In addition to Magnet status, Mercy Medical Center has earned a 5-Star Quality Rating from Medicare; earned an “A” rating for hospital safety from The Leapfrog Group; and Mercy’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has received The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN)’s gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence.

For more information about the RN-BSN Bridge Program, the Student Nurse Winter Skills Fest 2022, and opportunities for nurse professionals at Mercy, please call or email Mercy Nurse Manager Nycki Bezold at 410-332-9044 or [email protected]. To learn more, visit https://careers.mdmercy.com.

Founded in 1874 in Downtown Baltimore by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a 183-licensed bed, acute care, university-affiliated teaching hospital. Mercy has been recognized as a high-performing Maryland hospital (U.S. News & World Report); has achieved an overall 5-Star quality, safety, and patient experience rating (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services); is A-rated for Hospital Safety (Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade); and is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as a Magnet™ hospital. Mercy Health Services is a not-for-profit health system and the parent company of Mercy Medical Center and Mercy Personal Physicians.