Newswise — Mercy Medical Center physicians Dr. Susan Peeler (Gynecology), Dr. Teresa Diaz-Montes (Gynecologic Oncology), Dr. John-Paul Rue (Orthopedic Surgery/Sports Medicine at Mercy), Dr. Clayton Alexander (Orthopedic Surgery/The Shoulder, Elbow, Wrist and Hand Center at Mercy), and Dr. Kamala Littleton (Orthopedic Surgery/Orthopedics and Joint Replacement at Mercy) have been named “Top Docs” by What’s Up Media.

What’s Up Media is the culmination of the printed What's Up? Annapolis, What's Up? Eastern Shore, and What's Up? West County publications, providing 300,000 readers with news and information across the Chesapeake Bay region.

What’s Up? Media’s biennial “Top Docs” survey for 2023-2024 invited practicing medical doctors within its distribution region—currently Anne Arundel, Queen Anne’s, Kent, Talbot, and Dorchester counties—to participate in an online, secure survey listing more than 40 areas of medical specialty, and several medical conditions. After surveys were collected by deadline, vetted, and tallied, What’s Up? Media arrived at the list of this year’s “Top Docs”.

Mercy’s physicians were recognized as follows:

Annapolis / Central Maryland Gynecology

- Dr. Susan Peeler - Mercy Institute for Gynecologic Care at Annapolis

- Dr. Teresa Diaz-Montes - Mercy Institute for Gynecologic Care at Annapolis

Annapolis / Central Maryland Orthopedic Sports Medicine

- Dr. John Paul Rue - Mercy Medical Center

Annapolis / Central Maryland Orthopedic Surgery

- Dr. Clayton Alexander - Mercy Medical Center

Annapolis / Central Maryland Orthopedic Surgery (Hand)

- Dr. Clayton Alexander - Mercy Medical Center

Eastern Shore Orthopedic Surgery (Hip)

- Dr. Kamala Littleton - Mercy Physicians at Kent Island

Eastern Shore Orthopedic Surgery (Knee)

- Dr. Kamala Littleton - Mercy Physicians at Kent Island

Eastern Shore Gynecology

- Dr. Susan Peeler - Mercy Physicians at Kent Island

The physicians honored represent the individuals who received the highest number of nominations from their peers.

“We are extremely gratified to see Mercy physicians in different specialties recognized by their peers for their skill and dedication. This honor also reflects Mercy Health Services’ ongoing efforts to bring the Mercy standard of quality, compassionate care to patients beyond Baltimore’s borders, as Mercy continues to grow,” said Mercy Health Services president and CEO Dr. David N. Maine.

