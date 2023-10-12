Newswise — (Baltimore, MD – Oct. 12th, 2023) -- Mercy Medical Center has received a 2023 Surescripts White Coat Award™ for RxChange Champion. Surescripts®, the nation’s leading health information network, recognizes healthcare industry leaders annually for their commitment to performance, innovation and accuracy.

The 2023 Surescripts White Coat Award™ recognizes health systems, pharmacies, pharmacy technology vendors and electronic health records (EHR) vendors that help deliver clear and accurate electronic prescriptions, eliminate confusion and time-consuming phone calls and faxes, and give patients better access to the medications they need.

The 2023 Surescripts White Coat Award™ recognized winners across three categories, including Highest Performance, Innovation and RxChange Champion.

The RxChange Champion category recognizes success in advancing the RxChange transaction, which lets pharmacies communicate with prescribers to resolve prescription concerns within their electronic workflow. This important standardization tool helps reduce the opportunity for errors while prescribing and dispensing medications to patients.

“The 2023 White Coat Award™ winners are moving prescription accuracy and performance forward by working tirelessly to protect patient safety, accelerate time to therapy by eliminating confusion and rework, and helping ensure patients get the best possible care,” said Frank Harvey, CEO of Surescripts.

“We are extremely pleased with this award from Surescripts as it reflects our commitment to ensuring e-prescription technology is safe and fast. This recognition is further indication of Mercy’s ongoing efforts to leverage technology, enhance patient safety, accelerate time to therapy, and assist patients in accessing the best possible care,” said Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

Founded in 1874 by The Sisters of Mercy, Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women’s Health & Medicine and the $400+ million, 20-story Mary Catherine Bunting Center. A university-affiliated teaching hospital, Mercy is nationally recognized with Magnet status for nursing excellence and named by Healthgrades as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery. For more information about Mercy, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter(X), @MDMercy on Youtube, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

