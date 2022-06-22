Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) -- David A. Riseberg, M.D., Chief of Medical Oncology and Hematology at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD, and board certified medical oncologist Sandy D. Kotiah, M.D., Director of Mercy’s Neuroendocrine Tumor Center, will appear as guests of Mercy’s ongoing talk show series, “Medoscopy,” airing on Facebook Watch, on Wed.-Thurs., June 29th and 30th at 5:30 p.m. EST.

A 30-minute pre-taped program that explores the background and lives of Mercy clinicians, patients and others, was launched in spring 2021 and airs in two 15-minute segments. To view past episodes of Medoscopy, click here.

In this segment, Drs. Riseberg and Kotiah appear together to discuss their mutual experience treating patients with many types of cancers and blood disorders.

Dr. Riseberg noted the importance of recruiting patients for clinical cancer research; how patients like Maggie “The Bald Ballerina” Kudirka continue to inspire, and how his daughter is following a similar career path, studying public health and epidemiology. Dr. Kotiah discussed an early mentor, how she balances being a parent and a physician, and the advances that have made some forms of cancer less a death sentence, and more a treatable, if chronic, disease.

Board certified in Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Hematology, Dr. Riseberg also serves as Mercy’s Chair of The Cancer Committee, deliberating with other cancer experts to design and develop care paths for complex cancer cases.

Dr. Kotiah diagnoses, evaluates and treat a variety of cancers and blood diseases including neuroendocrine tumors, blood cancers (such as multiple myeloma), breast cancer, colon and rectal cancer, lung cancer and lymphoma.

Both oncologists see patients in Medical Oncology and Hematology, The Institute for Cancer Care at Mercy, located in Mercy’s nationally acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women’s Health and Medicine.

Medoscopy is filmed on the campus of Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore with video, sound, and lighting by Zinnia Film.

