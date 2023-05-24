Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) -- As part of the annual recognition of National Nurses Week (May 1-7, 2023), Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD, recently hosted The Sisters of Mercy Nursing Awards on Thursday, May 18th. This year’s recipients were:

Aarika Pakulski, BSN, RN, Emergency Department: Nursing Visionary Award, presented in the spirit of Sister Mary Damian Faller, RSM

Kya Taylor, RN, Bunting 14 th floor-Specialty Surgery: Compassionate Caregiver Award, presented in the spirit of Sister Mary Thecla Lancaster, RSM

Maritza Sanchez-Ordonez, RN, C-EFM, Labor & Delivery: Nursing Hospitality Award, presented in the spirit of Sister Elizabeth Anne Corcoran, RSM

Linda Macken, RN, OCN, Outpatient Chemotherapy: Community Impact Award, presented in honor of Sister Helen Amos, RSM

and Graze Bautista, MSN, RN, CPAN, CAPA, Charles Crane Surgery Suite, Post Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU): Nursing Leadership Award, presented in honor of Sister Mary Thomas Zinkand, RSM

Stacey Brull, DNP, RN, NE-BC, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, made both the welcoming and closing remarks at the event with further remarks by Susan Finlayson, DNP, RN, NE-BC, Senior Vice President.

“Congratulations to all of the nominees and recipients of the 2023 Nursing Excellence Awards. Your continued support and commitment to Mercy is why we continue to be one of the top 8% of hospitals in the nation for excellent nursing care,” Brull said.

Dr. David N. Maine, Mercy Health Services President and CEO, recognized the entire Mercy nursing team for “delivering top-notch, empathetic care to our patients and their families.”

Despite the challenges raised by the COVID-19 pandemic during the past three years, Mercy nurses have excelled, achieving a third consecutive recertification of Magnet Recognition® by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). In addition, Mercy has also earned many recent awards and distinctions including:

Healthgrades: Mercy ranked among the top 50 hospitals in the United States for surgical care, and #1 in Maryland.

American Nurse: Mercy received the 2022 All-Pro Nursing Team Award's top honor.

The Maryland Bariatric Center at Mercy earned national accreditation from the American College of Surgeons.

Newsweek: Mercy was named the Most Trustworthy Company in America 2023, #1 in Maryland and #3 nationally.

Mercy also earned a spot among America's Greatest Workplaces for Women in 2023.

“These accolades and recognitions attest to the unwavering commitment and dedication of Mercy's nurses and staff. They remain devoted to providing superior, compassionate care to our patients, and these awards serve as an acknowledgment of their success,” Dr. Maine added.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.