Newswise — Robert O. Atlas, M.D., FACOG, Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and colleague Rachel D. Adams, M.D., a Board Certified OB-GYN with Metropolitan OB-GYN, appear as guests of Mercy Medical Center’s ongoing talk show series, “Medoscopy,” airing in two parts on Facebook Watch, Wed., April 27th and Thurs., April 28th at 5:30 p.m. EST.

A 30-minute pre-taped program that explores the background and lives of Mercy clinicians, patients and others, was launched in spring 2021 and airs in two approximately 15-minute segments. To view past episodes of Medoscopy on YOUTUBE, click here.

In this segment, Drs. Atlas and Adams appear together to discuss their mutual experience as OB/GYNs in Baltimore.

Dr. Atlas discusses the University of Maryland Medical School’s affiliation with Mercy which serves as a teaching hospital for University OB/GYN residents, as well as his special interest in high risk pregnancy issues. Dr. Adams explains how she became interested in obstetrics and shares her “favorite birth story.”

Both physicians explore their particular interests as clinicians and what they see makes Mercy special as the City’s leading hospital for births.

Drs. Atlas and Adams see patients in Mercy’s Family Childbirth & Children’s Center, a family-centered facility for expectant mothers, newborn babies, pediatric patients, families and visitors, located within Mercy’s Mary Catherine Bunting Center.

Medoscopy is filmed on the campus of Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore with video, sound, and lighting by Zinnia Film.

