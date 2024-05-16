Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Ernestine A. Wright, M.D., FACP, and Jonathan D. Rich, D.O., primary care doctors with Mercy Personal Physicians Downtown, are featured guests on Mercy Medical Center’s monthly talk show, “Medoscopy,” airing Wednesday and Thursday, May 22nd and 23rd, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. EST (www.facebook.com/MercyMedicalCenter).

Dr. Rich, who sees adult patients from Federal Hill, Canton, Fells Point, Baltimore Metro Center and Mt. Vernon, is active in the teaching program at Mercy Medical Center where he instructs University of Maryland medical students, interns and residents.

Dr. Wright is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP), a nationally recognized mark of distinction and excellence for those in the field of Internal Medicine. Additionally, Dr. Wright served as Medical Director at Stella Maris, Central Maryland’s largest long term/geriatric care facility, prior to joining Mercy’s Downtown Personal Physicians.

Dr. Rich relays how, after earning a National Health Services Corps Scholarship, he spent four years in Roanoke, North Carolina where he provided health care to underserved communities, including Native Americans, and worked with local leaders on health education outreach.

Originally from Manchester, England, Dr. Wright discussed how she came to U.S. and Western Pennsylvania Hospital at Pittsburgh, PA, before coming to Baltimore. She mentioned her time as a “dance mom,” traveling with her daughter to dance competitions, and her efforts working with children and teens at her local church.

A 30-minute pre-taped program exploring the background and lives of Mercy clinicians, patients and others, Medoscopy was launched in spring 2021 and airs in two 15-minute segments. To view past episodes, visit the Medoscopy playlist on the Mercy Medical Center YOUTUBE channel.

Medoscopy is filmed on the campus of Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore with video, sound, and lighting by Zinnia Film.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated teaching facility and Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center.