On Friday, Jimmy Buffett passed away after fighting Merkel Cell Skin Cancer for four years. Merkel Cell Carcinoma is an aggressive form of skin cancer. While MCC is rare, cancer records indicate that more people are developing this skin cancer than ever before. Between 2000-2013, the number of Merkel Cell Skin Cancers that doctors diagnosed increased by 95%.

