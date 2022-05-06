Newswise — Bethesda, Md. (May 6, 2022) - The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) Hebert School of Medicine will host its annual White Coat ceremony today. During this time-honored momentous occasion, 177 members of the School of Medicine’s Class of 2025 will receive a white coat, symbolizing their transition from classroom learning to patient care.

The ceremony’s guest speaker will be Navy Capt. (Dr.) Robert Liotta, who is not only USU’s Associate Dean for Recruitment and Admissions, but also a graduate of USU’s School of Medicine. Liotta, a cardiothoracic radiologist, will discuss the importance of the white coat and its symbolism of professionalism, humanism in medicine, and trust, which they must earn from their patients.

Following Liotta’s remarks, the students will don their white coats with the help of family, friends, and loved ones. The ceremony is an important step in medical education and students’ transition into the medical profession.

"Today's White Coat Ceremony is a significant milestone for our students, who have dedicated their lives to helping others. Donning a white coat is not only an honor, but a rite of passage, as they continue on their journey to becoming military medical professionals," said Dr. Eric Elster, dean of USU’s School of Medicine.

# # #

About the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences: The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, founded by an act of Congress in 1972, is the nation’s federal health sciences university and the academic heart of the Military Health System. USU students are primarily active-duty uniformed officers in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Public Health Service who receive specialized education in tropical and infectious diseases, TBI and PTSD, disaster response and humanitarian assistance, global health, and acute trauma care. USU also has graduate programs in oral biology, biomedical sciences and public health committed to excellence in research. The University's research program covers a wide range of areas important to both the military and public health. For more information about USU and its programs, visit www.usuhs.edu.