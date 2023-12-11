Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—December 11, 2023—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced today that Mitch Higashi, PhD has joined the Society’s leadership team as Associate Chief Science Officer. In this role Dr Higashi will contribute to the development and deployment of ISPOR’s science and content strategies. He will also collaborate with the Society’s members, groups, stakeholders, and staff to advance initiatives that lead to increased awareness, understanding, and application of HEOR around the world.

Dr Higashi has more than 20 years’ experience in the field of HEOR. Most recently he served as Senior Vice President, HEOR at GeneDx. Previously he was Vice President, HEOR at Bristol-Myers Squibb and has worked in related roles at GE Healthcare and GlaxoSmithKline. Dr Higashi earned his PhD in health economics and outcomes research at the University of Washington. He has been an active member at ISPOR during his career, serving on the Society’s Health Science Policy Council from 2012 – 2017 and most recently as an ISPOR 2023 conference committee co-chair.

“We are thrilled to have Dr Higashi join ISPOR’s staff as our new Associate Chief Science Officer,” stated Chief Science Officer, Laura Pizzi, PharmD, MPH. “Mitch brings significant senior-level leadership experience in HEOR and has a depth of scientific experience and passion that makes him an ideal leader for this role. As the need for HEOR increases worldwide along with its use to inform the challenges of healthcare affordability and access, Mitch’s expertise is pivotal to moving ISPOR’s agenda—and our science—forward.”

Dr Higashi stated, “I am honored to be joining ISPOR at this critical juncture as HEOR moves to the forefront of healthcare decision making globally.”

