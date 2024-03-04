Newswise — Thanks to generous donations from listeners and others, the 35th annual Mix 106.5 radiothon raised $1,453,157.35 for Johns Hopkins Children’s Center. The final total from the event was announced on the radio on Monday, March 4. During the event, DJs from the station broadcast live last week from the Children’s Center for 26 hours over two days.

“The radiothon is such an important event for the Children’s Center community,” says Margaret Moon, M.D., M.P.H., co-director and pediatrician-in-chief at the Children’s Center. “Whether you donated or helped in another capacity, we are profoundly grateful for all of the generous support from this event, as well as for Mix 106.5 and the volunteers and staff members who work tirelessly to make Radiothon successful year after year.”

"This radiothon embodies the power of community coming together to uplift and support those in need,” says Tracy Brandys, senior vice president and market manager, Audacy Baltimore. “With each donation, we’re not just raising funds — we’re investing in lifesaving tools, pioneering research, and creating brighter tomorrows for the children and families who rely on us. Together, we’re nurturing hope, healing and happiness, one gift at a time."

Funds raised during the annual two-day event help the Children’s Center purchase vital tools and technology, fund important research and develop innovative equipment and programs, as well as provide patients with books, toys, games, art supplies and more.

“Whether children are getting routine checkups, receiving chemotherapy, having surgery or recovering from an illness, thousands of pediatric patients visit our hospital each year,” says David Hackam, M.D., Ph.D., co-director and surgeon-in-chief at the Children’s Center. “Every single donation helps our practitioners and staff to deliver the best possible care, participate in groundbreaking research and make each patient and their family’s experience here at the Children’s Center more special.”

Since its inception in 1989, the Mix 106.5 radiothon has raised more than $28 million for the Children’s Center and pediatric patients. Although this year’s radiothon has ended, donations can still be made at hopkinskids.org.