Newswise — Sonia Suter is The Henry St. George Tucker III Dean’s Research Professor of Law; The Kahan Family Research Professor of Law; Founding Director, Health Law Initiative at the George Washington University Law School. Professor Suter is an expert in the intersection of law, medicine and bioethics with a particular focus on reproductive rights, emerging reproductive technologies, and ethical and legal issues in genetics.

Recently, Professor Suter published an op-ed on the topic in The Conversation, “Most state abortion bans have limited exceptions- but it’s hard to understand what they mean.”

Alan Morrison is the Lerner Family Associate Dean for Public Interest and Public Service Law; Professorial Lecturer in Law at the George Washington University Law School. Dean Morrison is an expert in constitutional law and has argued in front of the Supreme Court 20 times.

Julia Strasser is a research professor of health policy and management as well as Director of the Jacobs Institute of Women’s Health at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is an expert on reproductive health and the abortion provider workforce. She was the co-author of an op-ed in Scientific American regarding this topic.

Elizabeth Borkowski is a senior research scientist in health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. Her areas of expertise include reproductive health and U.S. healthcare policy affecting women's health. She was the co-author of an op-ed in Scientific American regarding this topic.

Amita Vyas, is the director of the George Washington University Maternal and Child Health Center at Milken Institute School of Public Health.



