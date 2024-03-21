Newswise — (New York, NY – March 21, 2024) – As we continue to recognize March as Endometriosis Awareness Month, observed to bring attention to the chronic condition that causes severe pain and infertility, Mount Sinai experts are available to discuss various paths for treatment and care.

Endometriosis is a disease that can affect anyone who has a menstrual cycle, and is associated with severe, life-impacting pain that affects roughly 11 percent of those with a uterus between 15 and 44 years of age in the U.S., according to the New York State Department of Health.

Endometriosis is an inflammation or irritation of the lining of the uterus. It’s caused by an infection in the uterus; it can be due to chlamydia, gonorrhea, tuberculosis, or a mix of normal vaginal bacteria. Endometriosis is more likely to occur after miscarriage or childbirth, and more common after a long labor or C-section. The risks are also higher after having a pelvic procedure that is done through the cervix, such as a hysteroscopy or placement of an intrauterine device (IUD).

Susan Khalil, MD, Program Director of the Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery Fellowship and Assistant Professor in the Raquel and Jaime Gilinski Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, is available to discuss:

The most common symptoms and causes of endometriosis

How endometriosis differs from other pelvic conditions

Associated risk factors and possible complications

Pregnancy with the disease, through infertility and assisted reproductive techniques

Treatment options including minimally invasive, robotic surgery

