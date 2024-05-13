

Mount Sinai Experts to Present New Research on Preeclampsia, Preterm Birth, Doula Care and More at the 2024 ACOG Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting

Women’s health doctors and researchers will share new insights on prenatal care

Women's health experts from the Raquel and Jaime Gilinski Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai will present new research at the 2024 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting in San Francisco from May 17–19.

SESSIONS

Friday, May 17

*ePoster Session A - PS01

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. PT (1:30-2:30 p.m. ET)

Location: San Francisco Moscone Center, Hall C

A10 - Evaluating the Impact of Intimate Partner Violence on Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy

Agathe M. de Pins, BSc, MS, MD Candidate in Biomedical Sciences at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

• Approximately 5 percent of pregnant individuals in the United States will experience intimate partner violence during their pregnancy. Studies have linked intimate partner violence during pregnancy to adverse pregnancy outcomes, but most research were conducted in small datasets, conducted in low or middle-income countries, or are outdated. Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy have been linked to maternal stress and adverse pregnancy outcomes, but no study to date has looked at the impact of intimate partner violence during pregnancy on hypertensive disorders of pregnancy. Mount Sinai researchers used data from the Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System to conduct univariate and multivariate logistic regression analyses to assess the relationship between physical, sexual, and emotional violence and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy.



Saturday, May 18

* ePoster F - PS06

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. PT (12:30-1:30 p.m. ET)

Location: San Francisco Moscone Center, Hall C

F03 - Gestational Weight Gain is Not Associated with Risk of Fetal Acidosis in Scheduled Cesarean Deliveries

Bethany Dubois, BS, MD Candidate at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

• Obesity is associated with fetal acidosis, or high amounts of acid levels in an unborn baby’s blood, at the time of scheduled cesarean delivery. While excessive gestational weight gain is associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes, it is not known whether gestational weight gain is associated with fetal acidosis at the time of a scheduled C-section. This retrospective study takes a closer look at the association between gestational weight gain and odds of fetal acidosis during a C-section.



F25 - The Association between Maternal BMI and Spontaneous Preterm Birth among Patients Prescribed Vaginal Progesterone for Short Cervix

Morgan Steelman, MPhil, MD Candidate at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

• Vaginal progesterone decreases the risk of spontaneous preterm birth and adverse neonatal outcomes in patients with short cervix (cervical length <2.5cm) between 16 and 24 weeks. Few studies have assessed the efficacy of this intervention in patients with obesity. Mount Sinai researchers aim to evaluate the association between maternal body mass index (BMI) and spontaneous preterm birth among patients prescribed vaginal progesterone for short cervix.



*ePoster I - PS09

4:15 – 5:15 p.m. PT (7:15-8:15 p.m. ET)

Location: San Francisco Moscone Center, Hall C I04 -“She resolved my doubts, and I was a little calmer”: A Qualitative Analysis of the HoPE Community-Based Doula Care Program in an Urban Public Hospital

Kaila V. T. Helm, BA, MD/MPH Candidate at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

• Doula care, or trained lay birth support, represents an evidence-based and cost-effective strategy to improve maternal and child health. However, limited studies have focused on implementing doula care, especially in racial and ethnic minoritized communities. This study assessed the “HoPE” Program (Helping Promote Birth Equity through Community-Based Doula Care), an intervention within two Queens, New York City public hospitals. This qualitative analysis is part of a mixed-methods evaluation using the RE-AIM (Reach, Effectiveness, Adoption, Implementation, Maintenance) implementation science framework and conducted interviews in English or Spanish with HoPE doula clients, doulas, and healthcare providers to assess acceptability, feasibility, and satisfaction.



Sunday, May 19

* ePoster K - PS11

12:45 – 1:45 p.m. PT (3:45-4:45 p.m. ET)

Location: San Francisco Moscone Center, Hall C

K07 - Is preeclampsia with low sodium levels associated with increased need for anti-hypertensives?

Isabelle Band, BA, MD Candidate at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

• Preeclampsia complicates 5-10 percent of pregnancies. Preeclampsia and low sodium levels are widely reported, but the risks of low sodium levels are not well understood. Mount Sinai researchers hypothesize that preeclampsia and low sodium levels are associated with increased need for antihypertensives, or medications that treats high blood pressure. This retrospective cohort study examines patients with documented low sodium levels during delivery or postpartum admission, and their outcomes of needing emergency blood pressure medication during admission or long-acting blood pressure medication at discharge. They also review the maternal length of stay, ICU admission, and hospital readmission for preeclampsia and low sodium levels.





