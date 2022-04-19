Newswise — Mount Sinai Innovation Partners (MSIP), the commercialization arm of the Mount Sinai Health System in New York, New York, has launched i3 Prism, a technology commercialization fund focused on women and Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) health care innovators.

This unique opportunity empowers diverse innovators, including Mount Sinai’s faculty, staff, and students, to help advance technologies and develop commercialization plans. Participating innovators can receive up to $33,000 in funding, based on their work’s milestone achievements, in an effort to bring innovations to life and improve health and well-being for all people.

MSIP and its collaborators aspire to increase access to funding for Mount Sinai inventors, regardless of field, and the fund is available to all teams across the entire Health System. i3 Prism is the newest addition to Mount Sinai’s i3 (innovation, inflection and impact) family of funds, supporting innovation and advancing Mount Sinai technologies.

“i3 Prism will enable women and BIPOC innovators to take the next step in advancing breakthrough health care technologies to benefit patients,” said Erik Lium, PhD, President of MSIP and Chief Commercial Innovation Officer of Mount Sinai. “This fund will directly support i3 Prism awardees in bringing their solutions to the next level.”

The fund was launched by MSIP, in collaboration with the Diversity and Innovation Hub, led by Gary C. Butts, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for the Mount Sinai Health System and Dean for Diversity Programs, Policy, and Community Affairs, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; Mount Sinai BioDesign, directed by Joshua Bederson, MD, Leonard I. Malis, MD/Corinne and Joseph Graber Professor and System Chair of Neurosurgery, and Benjamin Rapoport, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery; the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, led by its Dean, Marta Filizola, PhD, Sharon and Frederick Klingenstein/Nathan Kase, MD Professor; the Windreich Department of Artificial Intelligence and Human Health, chaired by Thomas J. Fuchs, DrSc, Barbara T. Murphy, MD Professor of Artificial Intelligence and Human Health; the BioMedical Engineering and Imaging Institute at Icahn Mount Sinai, directed by Zahi Fayad, PhD, Lucy G. Moses Professor in Medical Imaging and Bioengineering; and the Mount Sinai ConduITS – Institutes for Translational Sciences, directed by Rosalind Wright, MD, MPH, Principal Investigator and Dean for Translational Biomedical Sciences.

