Newswise — New York, NY (April 9, 2024) – Mount Sinai Health System today announced that it has been named one of Modern Healthcare’s Innovators for 2024, an award that recognizes leaders and organizations driving innovation that improves care, achieves measurable results, and contributes to the clinical and financial goals of the organization.

“It is an honor to be recognized for our systemwide dedication to using innovation to enhance the research, development, and delivery of high-quality patient care,” said Brendan G. Carr, MD, MA, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Mount Sinai Health System. “We are proud to play a major role in medical advancements and breakthroughs that will have impacts both here in New York and beyond, and we look forward to continuing to lead the way in using technology to advance medical care for all.”

“The role of innovation has always been paramount in health care, and our 2024 honorees as top Innovators are driving real change in the industry,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. “The wide variety of projects underway by these executives and organizations demonstrates a dedication to tackling the ‘what ifs’ that can improve the delivery of health care and improve communities and the patient experience.”

Recognized for bringing people, resources, and programs together to power and propel transformational innovations, Mount Sinai aims to enhance research, development, and delivery of high-quality patient care through a wide array of programs and initiatives. These include the Mount Sinai Ideas Network, an innovation platform that encourages new collaborations and partnerships to advance Mount Sinai discoveries. The Ideas Network features health care programs that positively impact patients and society, including a product pipeline with more than 40 technologies; the innovation groups that propel discoveries forward; and the stories of inventors, and their innovations and startups powered by these discoveries.

“At Mount Sinai, we cultivate an innovative environment that helps propel the health care industry forward,” said Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and President for Academic Affairs of the Mount Sinai Health System. “Leveraging a culture of innovation and risk-taking allows us to improve patient outcomes on a larger scale by commercializing innovative technologies and accelerating access to optimized care pathways.”

Most recently, Dr. Charney helped pioneer the first prescription digital treatment for the treatment of major depressive disorder symptoms to bring relief to the millions of Americans who experience the disorder. The treatment, known as Rejoyn™, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval this month. He is also co-inventor of esketamine, a method of treatment for patients suffering from treatment-resistant depression, which was approved by the FDA in 2019.

Profiles of Modern Healthcare’s 2024 Innovators honorees are featured in the April 8, 2024, issue of MH magazine and online at ModernHealthcare.com/Innovator-Awards.

