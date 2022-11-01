Newswise — (New York, NY – November 01, 2022) – The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has awarded the Mount Sinai Health System its 2022 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition as a certified level 9—the second-highest level and a step up from level 8 last year.

The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program, a comprehensive “digital health checkup” for health care organizations across the world, conducts an annual survey to assess health care organizations that optimize the use of information technology to improve health and health care in their communities.

“I’m very honored that CHIME has recognized the achievements and acceleration of our technology efforts to advance the care, safety, quality, and experience of our patients and community,” said Kristin Myers, MPH, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System and Dean for Digital and Information Technology of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “I am very proud of the collective efforts of our Mount Sinai team and we look to continue progressing and innovating in the technology space.”

In the past year, the Digital and Technology Partners (DTP) department at Mount Sinai has collaborated with Microsoft and Accenture on a cloud migration of clinical and business applications to modernize infrastructure and achieve cost savings over the next five years. DTP has also developed experience-led digital capabilities for virtual health, enhanced digital scheduling, and care navigation that will improve Mount Sinai’s patient and employee experience and bridge the digital divide. In the spring, DTP began hosting a Tech Talk series for faculty, staff, and students on topics including using artificial intelligence in clinical settings, the Health System’s journey to the cloud, competing as a data-driven enterprise, understanding and combating cyberwar, and rationalizing applications to the Health System’s enterprise platforms.

The Mount Sinai Hospital has been recognized on Newsweek’s “World’s Best Smart Hospitals” list for 2023 (ranked No. 1 in the New York metropolitan area and No. 5 globally) and by the Health Information and Management System Society (HIMSS), which honored Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West in 2019 with HIMSS Stage 7, its highest level of technology recognition.

“We are proud to honor your team’s exceptional dedication to excellence in digital health,” said CHIME President and Chief Executive Officer Russell P. Branzell. “Your pioneering performance in the industry inspires other organizations by example. Patients in communities around the world receive better care when you drive change through digital transformation, as you have proven through your success in this rigorous program.”

More than 38,000 organizations were surveyed in the 2022 Digital Health Most Wired program and ranked in the categories of analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure, and patient engagement. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration, and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.

As in prior years, CHIME will publish an industry trends report based on Digital Health Most Wired responses from U.S. participants. The 2022 National Trends Report is scheduled to be released during the CHIME22 Fall Forum in San Antonio, Texas, from November 7-10. For more information about the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program, visit here.

