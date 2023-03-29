Newswise — Mount Sinai Health System has been named one of “America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023” by Fortune magazine in its inaugural list. Mount Sinai was recognized in the Healthcare and Social category.

Fortune’s list of America’s Most Innovative Companies is based on a holistic view of a company’s innovative activity. The companies were identified based on product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture. Fortune partnered with Statista, an online platform specializing in market and consumer data, to deploy online surveys. Statista evaluated the companies across the country by internally viewing the process innovation and product innovation and surveying experts in various fields. Statista also collaborated with LexisNexis PatentSight to use their platform to analyze the quantity and value of a company’s patents.

The Mount Sinai Health System continues to innovate in all facets of medicine, including research and clinical trials, medical tools and technology, patient care, and more. In the past year Mount Sinai has, among other things, assisted in the development of a groundbreaking heart disease medication known as the polypill, revealed a new immunotherapy for multiple myeloma patients, identified a new gene that drives colon cancer, and identified the role of an Alzheimer’s disease risk gene in the brain.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Fortune,” said Kenneth L. Davis, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Mount Sinai Health System. “This acknowledges Mount Sinai as a pillar in health care innovation. We find new ways to advance medicine, pushing the boundaries of science and medicine, with the overarching goal to improve health of patients everywhere.”

The America’s Most Innovative Companies list reinforces that Mount Sinai has an outstanding innovation culture and continues to modernize medicine for the future. The list honors 300 U.S.-based companies that have proved to be at the forefront of innovation in different sectors.

